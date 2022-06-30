Sequent Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,665 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sequent Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 3,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 44.7% in the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 32.9% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.1% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $146.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $288.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.44. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.05.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

