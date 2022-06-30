Sequent Asset Management LLC Sells 59 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sequent Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,105 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 773 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its position in Home Depot by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 39,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,382,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Home Depot by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,632,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.82.

HD stock opened at $273.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $292.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.