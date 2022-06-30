Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $820,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $2,295,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $93.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.76 and a 52-week high of $197.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.55.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.22%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWKS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.91.

Skyworks Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.