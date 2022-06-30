Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Snowflake from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Snowflake from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $232.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $221.26.

Get Snowflake alerts:

SNOW stock opened at $143.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.79 and a beta of 1.86. Snowflake has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $405.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.08.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Snowflake by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 274.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after acquiring an additional 31,067 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,396,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.