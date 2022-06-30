SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,352,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 848,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,942,000 after acquiring an additional 276,650 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 799,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,512,000 after acquiring an additional 231,855 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,024,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 212,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,830,000 after acquiring an additional 168,499 shares during the period.

XBI opened at $74.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.08 and its 200-day moving average is $86.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $138.60.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

