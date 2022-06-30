SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 981.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KRE. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,852,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 615.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 10,173 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 26,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 674,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,755,000 after acquiring an additional 58,793 shares during the period.

Shares of KRE opened at $58.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.97. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $56.58 and a 52-week high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

