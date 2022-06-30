Spire Wealth Management Acquires 3,924 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.85.

SLB stock opened at $36.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $49.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.37.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

