Spire Wealth Management Buys 836 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,726 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,971 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

PXD opened at $226.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.71. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $7.38 dividend. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.78%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,897,643.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total transaction of $686,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,595,917.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $302.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $343.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

