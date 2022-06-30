Spire Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,570 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 101,092 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,520,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,873,868,000 after purchasing an additional 264,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,787,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,196,623,000 after purchasing an additional 280,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,343,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $993,732,000 after purchasing an additional 188,050 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,091,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $576,032,000 after purchasing an additional 73,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $448,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $150.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.55. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDNS. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.27.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $3,457,041.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,624.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Young Sohn sold 16,275 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,441,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,455,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 429,348 shares of company stock valued at $65,489,986 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

