Spire Wealth Management Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,335 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.6% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,461 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 12,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FCX opened at $30.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.04. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.87 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The company has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

In other news, Director Hugh Grant bought 12,300 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,872. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James set a $59.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.62.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

