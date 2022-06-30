Spire Wealth Management Has $1.20 Million Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,473 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $825,787,000 after purchasing an additional 356,545 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 236.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,593,000 after purchasing an additional 104,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2,313.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 98,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,901,000 after purchasing an additional 94,429 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,505,000 after purchasing an additional 86,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 142,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,165,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Paycom Software news, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $41,559.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total transaction of $1,507,374.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,289 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,111.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,721 shares of company stock worth $5,441,538. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $505.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.77.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $284.18 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $558.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.87. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.01, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.54.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to repurchase $550.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

