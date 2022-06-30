Spire Wealth Management Has $879,000 Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPXL. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPXL opened at $67.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.22. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 52 week low of $58.59 and a 52 week high of $147.98.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.