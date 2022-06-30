Spire Wealth Management Has $881,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSJN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $436,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,200,000 after buying an additional 312,836 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,215,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,735,000 after buying an additional 16,932 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 154,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 21,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 136,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 42,922 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.96 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $25.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.37.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.