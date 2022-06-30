Spire Wealth Management Has $912,000 Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. City Holding Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,490.9% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $52.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.80. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $51.73 and a one year high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

