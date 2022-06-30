Spire Wealth Management Has $962,000 Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU opened at $389.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $109.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.80.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.56.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

