Spire Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,789 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DRI. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRI stock opened at $113.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.25.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.65.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

