Spire Wealth Management Lowers Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 723,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,780,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 47,784 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,661,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $48.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.12. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $48.55 and a one year high of $50.22.

