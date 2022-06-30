Spire Wealth Management Purchases 16,594 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,594 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average is $20.04. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $23.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.91%.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.