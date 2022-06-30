Spire Wealth Management Purchases 2,716 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,842 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.77.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $21.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day moving average is $32.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $52.03.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

