Spire Wealth Management Purchases 5,856 Shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 100.1% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 98.0% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 34,483 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 93.2% in the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 154.1% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 32,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Center Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 97.9% in the first quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $44.58 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.00 and a 200 day moving average of $51.01.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

