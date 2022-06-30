Spire Wealth Management Raises Holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,489 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HYT. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,601,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 130.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 319,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 181,432 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Finally, Ascendant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,419,000.

Shares of NYSE:HYT opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $12.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

