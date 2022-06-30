Spire Wealth Management Reduces Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWC. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,712,000. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,871,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 510,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,368,000 after acquiring an additional 37,788 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,310,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 346,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,353,000 after acquiring an additional 28,202 shares during the period.

Shares of IWC stock opened at $104.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.14 and a 200 day moving average of $123.65. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $102.61 and a 52 week high of $158.05.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

