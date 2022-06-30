Spire Wealth Management Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,006.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

VGK opened at $53.13 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.78 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.99 and its 200 day moving average is $61.78.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

