Spire Wealth Management Sells 142,424 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142,424 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 4,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 29,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $115.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $111.48 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $338.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

