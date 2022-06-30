Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,717 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.08% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UCON. CWM LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.41 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.39 and a twelve month high of $26.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.55.

