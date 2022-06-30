Spire Wealth Management Sells 313 Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.17% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 92,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 20,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF stock opened at $37.62 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $35.74 and a 1 year high of $42.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.79 and a 200-day moving average of $39.87.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

