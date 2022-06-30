Spire Wealth Management Sells 3,329 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $47.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $93.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $74.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.44.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

