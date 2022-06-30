Spire Wealth Management Sells 612 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Okta were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Okta by 260.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Okta to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Okta from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Okta from $216.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.81.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,180.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,184.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,542 shares of company stock worth $1,328,627 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta stock opened at $93.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.26. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $276.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

