Spire Wealth Management Sells 7,161 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,161 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Shares of DOCU opened at $61.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of -135.64 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.96 and a 1 year high of $314.76.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at $25,393,689.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price objective on DocuSign in a research note on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on DocuSign from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.60.

DocuSign Company Profile (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.