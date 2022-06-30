Spire Wealth Management Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 1.48% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMAR. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at about $8,141,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $1,336,000. Retirement Planning Group bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $817,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $740,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $364,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Shares of BMAR stock opened at $31.20 on Thursday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $35.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.58.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.