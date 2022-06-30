Spire Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,198 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 35,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $92.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $84.63 and a one year high of $176.66.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The company had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.84) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Barclays cut their target price on Splunk from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Splunk from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Splunk from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Splunk from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Splunk from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.95.

In related news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $36,237.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,135,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,456 shares of company stock worth $2,861,364. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

