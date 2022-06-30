Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $158.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho cut Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.50.

Shares of SWK opened at $106.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $99.43 and a 52 week high of $210.92.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 675,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

