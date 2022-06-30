State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZPN. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 8.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 32.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Aspen Technology by 13.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 126.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 53,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 29,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Aspen Technology by 4.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AZPN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Monday, June 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.83.

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $637,870.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,435.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $194.03 on Thursday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.29 and a 1-year high of $210.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.20 and a 200 day moving average of $160.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The company had revenue of $187.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.