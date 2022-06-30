Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.5% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $176.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.62. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 60.92%.
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide.
