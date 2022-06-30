Stuart James King Sells 132,500 Shares of CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC) Stock

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Stuart James King sold 132,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.28, for a total transaction of C$36,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,382.93.

Stuart James King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Stuart James King sold 67,500 shares of CWC Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.28, for a total transaction of C$18,562.50.

On Thursday, June 9th, Stuart James King sold 10,000 shares of CWC Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$2,950.00.

On Tuesday, June 7th, Stuart James King sold 65,000 shares of CWC Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$19,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Stuart James King sold 3,000 shares of CWC Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$900.00.

CVE CWC opened at C$0.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$132.43 million and a PE ratio of 17.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.22. CWC Energy Services Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.13 and a 12-month high of C$0.32.

CWC Energy Services ( CVE:CWC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$40.83 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CWC Energy Services Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It also provides completion, maintenance, workover, and well decommissioning services; and equipment and related services.

