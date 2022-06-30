Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,173 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.61.

NYSE:SYF opened at $28.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

