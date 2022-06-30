Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 386,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $50,367,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $171.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.70.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $125.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.22 and a 200-day moving average of $147.10. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $195.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the sale, the president now owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,879 shares of company stock worth $21,944,327. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

