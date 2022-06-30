Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,868 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,337 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.9% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.14.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $50.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.84. The firm has a market cap of $213.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

