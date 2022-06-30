Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,403 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 198.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,121 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.56.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $95.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

