The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $380.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $360.00.

GS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $442.07.

Shares of GS stock opened at $303.28 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $278.15 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $104.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $307.78 and a 200-day moving average of $338.07.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $18.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 37.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,278,946.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

