The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Hershey were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 11.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 137,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $218.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.24. The stock has a market cap of $332.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.80 and a fifty-two week high of $231.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 61.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSY. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 218,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.32, for a total transaction of $48,288,040.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,328,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,131,624.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $33,292.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,143.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 235,494 shares of company stock worth $52,077,527. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

