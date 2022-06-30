The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Raised by Capitol Family Office Inc.

Capitol Family Office Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.1% of Capitol Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Capitol Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. McAdam LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 773 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its stake in Home Depot by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 39,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,382,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Home Depot by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,094 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,632,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $273.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $281.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. MKM Partners began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.82.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

