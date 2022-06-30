The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Trimmed by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $4,325,629,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $440,559,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,001,755,000 after buying an additional 840,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after buying an additional 701,811 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,166,946,000 after buying an additional 566,462 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.82.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $273.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $292.68 and its 200-day moving average is $329.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $281.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

