The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 153,586 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,685 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $45,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,325,629,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $440,559,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,001,755,000 after acquiring an additional 840,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after acquiring an additional 701,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,166,946,000 after buying an additional 566,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global cut shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.82.

Shares of HD opened at $273.87 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

