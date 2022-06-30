The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,317 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden Green Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. now owns 8,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,586 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.82.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD stock opened at $273.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $281.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $292.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.85.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

