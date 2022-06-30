The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,030 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $52,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PG shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $142.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $341.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.08.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $2,953,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

