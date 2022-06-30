The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 20,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 28,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG opened at $142.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $341.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.08.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $2,953,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

