The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,347,910.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

PG stock opened at $142.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $341.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.08. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

