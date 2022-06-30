The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 20,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,993,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 28,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $142.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.08. The company has a market cap of $341.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

A number of research firms have commented on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

