The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Lifted by Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,793 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 2.2% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,448,175,000 after acquiring an additional 518,125 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,709,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,503,846,000 after purchasing an additional 385,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $95.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

